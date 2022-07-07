Film installation part of Inspired by Lindisfarne Gospels programme showing in Berwick

The Gymnasium Gallery in Berwick is hosting Still Point, a film installation by artist Suki Chan.

The Gymnasium Gallery is hosting a film installation by artist Suki Chan as part of the Inspired by Lindisfarne Gospels programme created to coincide with the display of the most spectacular manuscript to survive from Anglo-Saxon England, on loan from the British Library, in Newcastle later this year.

Still Point transports audiences from the site of the humble wooden structures offering refuge along Pilgrim’s Way, to Holy Island, to contested sacred sites in Jerusalem and the interior spaces of abandoned Syrian villages in the Golan Heights.

Suki said: “Whilst filming in sacred sites in Jerusalem, I was struck by how some parts of the city have two names – one in Hebrew and the other in Arabic.

“I was struck by how one population can ‘unsee’ another group and how one part of the city is closed off to another group by borders which are sometimes physical and sometimes psychological.”

The installation is in Berwick thanks to The Ingram Collection of Modern British and Contemporary Art.

Its director, Jo Baring, said: “The Ingram Collection is delighted to have lent Suki Chan’s work to The Maltings Berwick.

“This presentation in Berwick is an exciting project that we are thrilled to support.”

Still Point will be open and free to the public until September 4 (Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm).