Located next to Morpeth Clock Tower, Fika Gallery has recently undergone a renovation to enhance its offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key part of it is the addition of a dedicated studio space, designed to accommodate up to 12 people. The studio will host a varied programme of creative workshops – including pottery, painting, jewellery making and paint-and-sip sessions.

It is also available for private hire, making it an ideal venue for birthdays, baby showers and other gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gallery continues to showcase a carefully curated selection of work from both North East artists and those from further afield including Ruth Bond, Tom Maley, Lawrie Hutchison, and Lucy Storrs, alongside pieces by gallery owner Jonathan Antony.

A key part of the renovation is the addition of a dedicated studio space.

Known for serving the iconic Pink Lane Bakery pastries and savoury baked goods, its café is a popular stop for locals and visitors alike.

Jonathan said: “In Swedish, the term ‘Fika’ translates to ‘a moment to slow down and appreciate the good things in life’, which I think perfectly captures the essence of what I hope Fika Gallery is providing people – a space where they can pause, savour the moment and appreciate the simple joys in life.

“We’re very lucky to be situated right next to Morpeth’s Clock Tower and the expansive glass windows flood the space with heaps of natural light, which provides a wonderful setting to showcase the art.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new website is set to launch soon, featuring the full 2025 workshop schedule. With these developments, the space continues to build on its reputation as a key creative and cultural destination in Morpeth.