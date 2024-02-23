Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The attractions on the day included Olaf the ice dragon.

Founded by Isabel Litster and the late Haley Griffiths following the closure of Spittal Residents Association in 2019, Northern View has gone from strength to strength – culminating in five award nominations in 2023.

Regular groups who use the building include The Northstar Centre for adults with learning disabilities, Berwick Operatic Society and the Brainbox North East support group for families of young people affected by brain injury.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attractions at the fifth birthday event included Olaf the ice dragon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabel, the managing director, said: “When we took over the old Jubilee building and created Northern View, it was our dream to open the building up to the community and support people as much as we could.

“There is always something happening here. During the winter months we hold a Soup and Social event every day between Monday and Friday, and we also have a Parent and Baby Drop In every Tuesday morning. It’s a great mix of people!”

In addition, Northern View holds regular community collections and pop-up shops for school uniform, baby items and warm winter clothes. It provides free activities for children during school holidays and hosts the annual Christmas Dinner for pensioners, which is sponsored by Berwick Charities Cup.

Recent investments include the £37,500 complex needs disabled bathroom, which was installed in 2023 with funding from The Simpsons McCreath Trust, National Lottery Awards For All programme, Sir James Knott Trust and Northumberland County Council.

Isabel Litster with a donation collection bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Future plans for the building include renovating the existing kitchens and bathrooms, and creating a memorial garden in honour of Haley – who sadly died in 2021.

Isabel added: “We have a great team at Northern View. That’s why it works. Everyone loves the town and the people, and are passionate about what we do.

“We are delighted that people are now using the bathroom facility for showers if they are unable to do so at home.

“That’s exactly what we wanted. It’s a bathroom that’s available for everyone to use, even as a short-term solution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community facility is also available to hire for private events, training courses and fundraisers.