The Institute of Detectorists said many people picked up the hobby during the pandemic, likely leading to the surge in treasure finds in England and Wales.

The Treasure Act, introduced in 1997, defines treasure as discoveries older than 300 years. It includes coins, prehistoric metallic objects and artefacts that are at least 10% precious metal such as gold or silver.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show two treasure finds were reported last year to North Northumberland Coroner's Court, which is responsible for holding treasure inquests.

This is down from six treasure finds in 2021. Over the past decade, 21 treasure finds were reported in the area.

Keith Westcott, founder of the Institute of Detectorists, said: "It was definitely the lockdown periods that brought the idea and interest of metal detecting to a lot of people who were sat at home, all day indoors thinking of what would give them a reason to get outdoors."

However, Mr Westcott added the growing interest in detecting must also be met with awareness of the hobby's requirements and responsibilities.

"Probably as little as 10% of what's found is recorded, so a dramatic improvement in that is needed if interest continues to grow," he said.

"People see these finds as objects of interest, but in reality it is part of an archaeological record of the area it was found in. So there has to be an understanding of the context around whatever is found."

Across England and Wales, 2022 saw a 20% increase in treasure finds on the year before with 1,087 reported to coroners. It is the highest number of discoveries since records began in 1997.

In the North East, 14 treasure finds were reported to coroners' courts last year.