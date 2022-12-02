Census nationality figures.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics show 15% of people in the area felt they were English only when the census took place last year – a figure that is down significantly from 68% in 2011.

The data also shows 62% selected British only - compared to 16% choosing that nationality a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, 98% of people in the area chose any UK identity in 2021, which is slightly down from 99% in 2011.

About 98% of people identified themselves as white in the area in 2021 – much the same as in the previous census.

The data shows 3,374 residents (1%) identified as Asian or Asian British and 598 (under 1%) selected black or black British as their ethnicity.

A further 2,557 (1%) said they were mixed ethnicity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales, 90% usual residents identified with at least one UK national identity – a slight decrease from 92% in 2011.

The proportion of people identifying as English only saw the sharpest fall - from 58% selecting the national identity 10 years ago to just 15% last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, 55% said they identified as British – leaping from 19% in the previous census.