Christianity on the wane in Northumberland.

Office for National Statistics data from the 2021 census shows 53% of people in the area selected Christianity as their religion – down significantly from 69% in the last survey a decade before.

Some 40% selected "no religion" last year – up from 24% in 2011.

The area follows trends across England and Wales where 46% of the population described themselves as Christian in the census, down from 59% a decade earlier and the first time the proportion has dropped below half.

The percentage of people saying they had no religion jumped from 25% in 2011 to 37% last year.

Nationally, there were increases in the proportion of people describing themselves as Muslim, with 6.5% selecting the religion last year, up from 4.9% in the previous census.

More people also identified as Hindu, increasing from 1.5% in 2011 to 1.7% in 2021.

The figures show more people in Northumberland identify as Muslim, with 1,635 selecting the religion last year, up from 1,018 in 2011.

Additionally, 446 residents said they were Hindu in the survey, up from 335 10 years ago.

There were 752 Buddhists and 172 residents who selected Judaism.

Of the other options, 417 said they were pagans and 37 said they practice Heathenism.

