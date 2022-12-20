Santa, Elves and a newcomer (Grinch) spread cheer again through Berwick, Tweedmouth, Spittal and Ord.

And as in previous years, villagers in Norham enjoyed a Living Nativity journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was last-minute drama in Norham as the donkey that had been lined up could not attend due to its owner being ill, but a local pony was sourced as its replacement.

During the Norham Living Nativity, the crowd followed Mary and Joseph at various points in the village. Picture by Jim Gibson.

The crowd followed Mary and Joseph at various points in the village. The baby Jesus is always a baby with a family connection to Norham.

The journey ended at the Village Hall, with a made-up stable and real sheep. Refreshments were served and donations were invited in aid of Berwick Cancer Cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Revd Rob Kelsey, Vicar of Norham, said: “The weather was cold but fine and the snow on the ground added atmosphere to our re-enactment of the nativity.

“Perhaps the highlight was when all the characters gathered in front of the ‘stable’, then Kit Birch as the baby Jesus was placed by the angel into the arms of Mary and a solo voice sang ‘O Holy Night’. As always, it was a magic moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villagers in Norham enjoyed a Living Nativity journey. Picture by Jim Gibson.

Coun Anne Forbes and the Three Fields Community Group set up ‘Santa on the Wagon’ several years ago and in recent years this has been expanded to include the whole of the town area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Santa Wagon bearing gifts of sweets and playing Christmas music included Santa (Ian Scobie), the Grinch (Andrew Mavin) and Elves (Laura Cromarty, Anne Forbes, Georgina Hill and Freya Ryan).

Coun Forbes said: “I want to thank Santa, Grinch and the Elves and all those who helped make this happen – spreading a bit of cheer and happiness in these difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters included MT Richardson, Peter Greenwood, Mick Turnbull, Brian Martin, Morrisons, Asda, Tesco, Farm Foods, The Tweedmouth Salmon Queen committee, East Ord Parish Council, councillors Bruce, Robertson, Williams and Mackenzie, The Mayor and Berwick Town Council staff, Monkey House Cider, Angel Baker, Stevie Roughead, Bill Parkin, Tweedmouth Amateurs Football Club and Northern View.

Santa, Elves and a newcomer (Grinch) spread cheer again through Berwick, Tweedmouth, Spittal and Ord.

Advertisement Hide Ad