The run was a fantastic watch for onlookers.

Festive tractors travel in style to raise money for Great North Air Ambulance and Berwick Rugby Club

By Lauren Coulson
Published 17th Dec 2024, 08:34 BST
Berwick Rugby Club held their Christmas charity tractor run to raise money for the club and Great North Air Ambulance.

The run saw over 50 tractors attend covered in festive lights for the occasion.

Santa swapped his sleigh for a tractor for the night and led the way as the band of tractors set off from the rugby club and travelled from village to village before looping back around.

All money donated is being shared equally shared between the Great North Air Ambulance and Berwick Rugby Club.

You can still donate to Berwick Rugby Football Club here too.

Thanks to Nicola Warren for the pictures.

Santa led the way!

1. Berwick Rugby Club Tractor Run

Santa led the way! Photo: Nicola Warren

Santa swapped his sleigh for a tractor for the night.

2. Berwick Rugby Club Tractor Run

Santa swapped his sleigh for a tractor for the night. Photo: Nicola Warren

Over 50 tractors took part in the run.

3. Berwick Rugby Club Tractor Run

Over 50 tractors took part in the run. Photo: Nicola Warren

The tractors started at Berwick Rugby Club and travelled in a loop.

4. Berwick Rugby Club Tractor Run

The tractors started at Berwick Rugby Club and travelled in a loop. Photo: Nicola Warren

