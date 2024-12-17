The run saw over 50 tractors attend covered in festive lights for the occasion.

Santa swapped his sleigh for a tractor for the night and led the way as the band of tractors set off from the rugby club and travelled from village to village before looping back around.

All money donated is being shared equally shared between the Great North Air Ambulance and Berwick Rugby Club.

You can still donate to Berwick Rugby Football Club here too.

Thanks to Nicola Warren for the pictures.

