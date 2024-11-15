Festive tipi bar attraction at Carlisle Park in Morpeth has returned
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following a successful first year in 2023, the dog-friendly Pavilion – Morpeth’s Festive Tipi – is once again bringing some cheer in the run-up to Christmas with various drinks available from a new menu, food vans with new caterers this year and live music.
It is now open for the 2024 stint. Richard Pike and Sam Woodgate head the team and they said they expect it to be even busier this year as more people find out about it through word of mouth or via social media.
They added that the tipi is currently open Thursday to Sunday, but for this year’s stint it will be open for more days a week closer to Christmas.
Whilst there is no need to book in advance, if you would like a guaranteed seat with a larger group, you can book a group package on one of its reserved tables.
For more information, go to www.paviliontipi.co.uk or the PavilionTipi Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.