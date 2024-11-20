Festive timetable and Black Friday deal announcement by Borders Buses

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:20 GMT
As the festive season approaches, Borders Buses has announced its festive timetable and a Black Friday deal.

From December 23 to January 5, the company will be running with a slightly adjusted schedule – with no services operating on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as well as January 1 and 2, 2025.

Customers are encouraged to pick up festive timetables, which will be available on the buses, and download the Borders Buses app.

As for the deal, on November 29 for one day only, customers can purchase the following tickets exclusively via the Borders Buses app: 100 single tickets for £160; 50 single tickets for £105; 10 single tickets for £25.

Santa is helping Borders Buses to raise awareness of its festive timetable. Picture by Jamie Simpson.Santa is helping Borders Buses to raise awareness of its festive timetable. Picture by Jamie Simpson.
For further details on festive bus times, the Borders Buses app and the Black Friday deal, go to www.bordersbuses.co.uk

Lee Young, operations manager at Borders Buses, said: “I would like to extend my warmest Christmas greetings to all our valued customers and hope they make full use of our Black Friday app tickets offer.”

