Festive timetable and Black Friday deal announcement by Borders Buses
From December 23 to January 5, the company will be running with a slightly adjusted schedule – with no services operating on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as well as January 1 and 2, 2025.
Customers are encouraged to pick up festive timetables, which will be available on the buses, and download the Borders Buses app.
As for the deal, on November 29 for one day only, customers can purchase the following tickets exclusively via the Borders Buses app: 100 single tickets for £160; 50 single tickets for £105; 10 single tickets for £25.
For further details on festive bus times, the Borders Buses app and the Black Friday deal, go to www.bordersbuses.co.uk
Lee Young, operations manager at Borders Buses, said: “I would like to extend my warmest Christmas greetings to all our valued customers and hope they make full use of our Black Friday app tickets offer.”
