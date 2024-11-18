Families enjoyed a jam-packed afternoon of fun for free. Pictures by Anne Hopper.Families enjoyed a jam-packed afternoon of fun for free. Pictures by Anne Hopper.
Festive fun for all ages and Christmas lights switched on at Morpeth

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:25 GMT
There was a large turnout in Morpeth for the family fun day culminating in a dazzling Christmas lights switch-on, organised by Morpeth Town Council, on Saturday.

There were free rides, face painting, street food and live music, among other activities, and the reveal of Rutherford & Co’s Christmas window took place during the event.

It built up to Santa, Mayor Betty Bawn and a competition winner taking to the stage to officially light up Morpeth and kick off the Christmas countdown.

Dressing up to collect cash for good causes.

1. Morpeth Christmas fun 1

Dressing up to collect cash for good causes. Photo: Anne Hopper

The reveal of Rutherford & Co’s Christmas window took place during the event.

2. Morpeth Christmas fun 2

The reveal of Rutherford & Co’s Christmas window took place during the event. Photo: Anne Hopper

County and town councillor David Bawn and the Mayor of Morpeth, Coun Betty Bawn.

3. Morpeth Christmas fun 3

County and town councillor David Bawn and the Mayor of Morpeth, Coun Betty Bawn. Photo: Anne Hopper

Those who came along to the event had the opportunity to enjoy some live music.

4. Morpeth Christmas fun 4

Those who came along to the event had the opportunity to enjoy some live music. Photo: Anne Hopper

