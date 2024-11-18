There were free rides, face painting, street food and live music, among other activities, and the reveal of Rutherford & Co’s Christmas window took place during the event.
It built up to Santa, Mayor Betty Bawn and a competition winner taking to the stage to officially light up Morpeth and kick off the Christmas countdown.
1. Morpeth Christmas fun 1
Dressing up to collect cash for good causes. Photo: Anne Hopper
2. Morpeth Christmas fun 2
The reveal of Rutherford & Co’s Christmas window took place during the event. Photo: Anne Hopper
3. Morpeth Christmas fun 3
County and town councillor David Bawn and the Mayor of Morpeth, Coun Betty Bawn. Photo: Anne Hopper
4. Morpeth Christmas fun 4
Those who came along to the event had the opportunity to enjoy some live music. Photo: Anne Hopper
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.