Festive fun at Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre

Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre is encouraging families to come along for a visit at a time when the festive period will be in full swing by offering free entry to pet its heavy horses and piglets.

By Andrew Coulson
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:40pm

This will be available on Sunday, December 18 (10am to 4pm) when the centre hosts its traditional Christmas Market of food and gift stalls.

‘Gentle giant’ Dan will be harnessed to a carriage by Anna Cockburn to offer rides around the countryside. Santa will be there raising money for a defibrillator.

Anna Cockburn and Dan. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
