The trio, friends who enjoy walking, mountain climbing and outdoor adventure sports in their spare time are planning to tackle the five tallest peaks in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

They hope to raise £10,000 to fund research, raise awareness and support families whose child is going through a cancer journey.

In a vehicle provided by Good Life Campers and driven by James, the trio will travel, sleep and climb within a tight 72 hour timescale to support national charity Children With Cancer UK.

James Champion, Scott Davidson and Martin Parker. Picture: Michael Donkin

The charity helps support the 1800 children diagnosed with cancer each year in the UK, around 120 of whom live in the North East.

Martin said: "Like many people, we've all had family members affected by cancer. Although survival rates are increasing, around 250 children under 14 still sadly lose their lives every year to this insidious disease. We've already been lucky to get fabulous support in the village. Five peaks, five countries, 1450 miles and 17,373 feet of ascent is the least we can do to help! "

The challenge will start on June 24.

Funds are being raised through individual and corporate sponsorship, and village events including the local music festival, Feltonbury

The trio are also seeking local corporate sponsorship to cover the cost of ferry tickets to Ireland, and fuel.