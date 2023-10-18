Felton Repair Café has another date this weekend after a successful first run
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Repair Café is held at Gallery Forty5, Felton, every other month offering repairs of bikes, textiles, ceramics, woodwork, tool and knife sharpening and IT support.
Cherry, who helped set up the café, said: “I hope that as many people as possible will come along to see what it’s all about, even if they don’t have an item to bring along.
“We had such a great day last month. We’re hoping that it will just grow and grow.”
The next café will run on Saturday, October 21, from 11am to 3pm with drinks and cake on sale at the gallery.
The volunteers are still looking for someone to help with repairing small electrics. If anyone can offer help in any area at all, the team is asking them to pop in for a chat or get in touch with the group by contacting the gallery or the Felton Village Facebook page.