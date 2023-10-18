Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Repair Café is held at Gallery Forty5, Felton, every other month offering repairs of bikes, textiles, ceramics, woodwork, tool and knife sharpening and IT support.

Cherry, who helped set up the café, said: “I hope that as many people as possible will come along to see what it’s all about, even if they don’t have an item to bring along.

“We had such a great day last month. We’re hoping that it will just grow and grow.”

Delicate work with a broken finger on this old figure of Vauban.

The next café will run on Saturday, October 21, from 11am to 3pm with drinks and cake on sale at the gallery.