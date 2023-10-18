News you can trust since 1854
Felton Repair Café has another date this weekend after a successful first run

More dates are set for the Felton Repair Café following a successful first run.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
The Repair Café is held at Gallery Forty5, Felton, every other month offering repairs of bikes, textiles, ceramics, woodwork, tool and knife sharpening and IT support.

Cherry, who helped set up the café, said: “I hope that as many people as possible will come along to see what it’s all about, even if they don’t have an item to bring along.

“We had such a great day last month. We’re hoping that it will just grow and grow.”

Delicate work with a broken finger on this old figure of Vauban.Delicate work with a broken finger on this old figure of Vauban.
The next café will run on Saturday, October 21, from 11am to 3pm with drinks and cake on sale at the gallery.

The volunteers are still looking for someone to help with repairing small electrics. If anyone can offer help in any area at all, the team is asking them to pop in for a chat or get in touch with the group by contacting the gallery or the Felton Village Facebook page.

