Felton housing scheme which prompted community protest put on hold

Housing plans which prompted a community protest in Felton have been put on hold.

By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT

Dozens of local residents turned out on Saturday in opposition to the recent approval of Northumberland County Council plans to convert garages into four bungalows off Mouldshaugh Lane.

Council leader Glen Sanderson has now stepped in and asked for the scheme to be rescheduled until after further discussions have been held with the local community.

He said: “Last week I heard that there were some issues brewing so got in touch with the housing team and asked if we could reschedule the scheme.

A 'save our garages' community protest in Felton.
"We need to talk to the local people and avoid a row if we can.

"Nothing will happen on that site for at least a year or 18 months.”

A petition calling for the garages to be saved has also been created and now has nearly 100 signatures.

Felton Parish Council and a number of residents had objected to the planning application with concerns that it would impact on social interaction in a tight-knit community, likening it to an ‘informal Men’s Shed space’.

Northumberland County Council says the scheme will allow residents to down-size from larger properties but who want to stay in the village and live independently.

Zero carbon technologies will be used to power the new two-bedroom homes.

The council has been working with North East based developer HUSK to develop the bungalows, using a patented, cost-effective construction method in which the garage roofs are removed, and the brick walls are retained.

Partial funding has been secured from Homes England.

