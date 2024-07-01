Feltonbury music and arts festival took place on Saturday June 22 during a glorious spell of weather as people descended to the village to enjoy over 30 bands and other performances, as well as a range of delicious refreshments provided by local suppliers.

Highlight of the day was a performance in the tranquil setting of one of Felton’s beautiful gardens by Lydia Bennett and her band. Lydia is an old friend of Feltonbury, and paid a lovely tribute to the confidence in live performing that she’d gained by playing at the Festival.

Guests were treated to big bands, small bands, great solo performances, poetry readings – even a choir, and a fun time was had by all who attended. Just like Glastonbury – but no queues, no mud, just talent!

Proceeds support the Felton Plot, a community allotment, and other worthy causes.