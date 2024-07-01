Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Support and research charity Children with Cancer UK is over £13,000 better off thanks to two Felton adventurers.

Scott MacDaibhidh and Martin Parker completed a mammoth Five Peaks Challenge, with all five of the highest UK peaks conquered well within their 72 hour target.

"We had an amazing weather window, road and sea conditions were great for travelling between climbs, and we'd trained hard, so we were delighted to complete the climbs in 66 hours and 47 minutes." said Scott

The pair have been blown away by the support they've received from their home village, with special events like Feltonbury, quiz nights and bake sales swelling the coffers.

Martin Parker and Scott MacDaibhidh.

"We'd like to give a huge shout out to everyone who's helped, our neighbours, our sponsors and our driver Trevor Reynolds who kept us on track. It was really brilliant to see how everyone wanted to get involved - this is a great community," said Martin