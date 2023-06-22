Chris Reay on the fells (wild intrigue).

Chris Reay gave up his research job in TV to fulfil his dream of having his own catering business. Starting off by cooking in his parents’ kitchen for corporates and weddings, his business ‘Epicurus’ quickly grew with Chris finding premises and taking on additional staff.

Now 25 years later, the business has grown into a catering, equipment and staff hire company and has survived despite the effects of a recession and the Covid pandemic.

He has formed a new part of his business – ‘Fells Kitchen’ – where he guides parties in the Cheviots and the Lake District, teaches navigation to those that want to learn, then cooks his fellow walkers a nutritious gourmet meal in the great outdoors.

Each hike is complemented by a meal made of fresh ingredients which are carried by Chris then cooked and served al-fresco, with menus including Northumberland Lamb Slow Cooked in a Tomato and Mint Sauce Spiced Couscous and Flat Bread followed by Lemon Cheesecake and Raspberries. Chris also caters for vegans and those with special dietary needs.

When he is not out walking or supplying catering to events, he works from his new premises at Mandale Park in the North Shields area, where one half of the building is dedicated to Epicurus and the other to Fells Kitchen.

Chris said: “I’ve found that there are people who want to experience hiking in the fells but are worried about how to go about it. I offer safe and practical walks that are suitable for all ages and abilities.

“As well as catering for individuals and small groups, I’m also running corporate team building days which are proving popular as an alternative to the boozy night out networking events.

“There is nothing like getting out onto the hills to shake away the cobwebs and to allow you time to think.