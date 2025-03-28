Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI saw a special moment earlier this month when new crew member Sean Dixon responded to his very first call-out just days after completing his training.

This was because his mother, long-serving RNLI volunteer Shona Richardson, was on board alongside him – making it a proud and emotional experience for them both.

Sean, who officially joined the crew on December 21, 2024, had recently completed his Crew Emergency Procedures Course at the RNLI College in Poole.

This milestone allowed him to progress through his Tier 1 Crew Plan, making him ready for active service. Just three days after receiving his pager, he was called to action for the first time when the alarm sounded at 6.04am.

RNLI Berwick-Upon-Tweed mother and son crew members Shona Richardson and Sean Dixon. Photo: RNLI/Kevin Knox.

Reflecting on the moment, he said: “The morning the pager went off for the first time was exciting – a real adrenaline rush, not knowing what we were responding to. But being able to go on my first shout with my mum was an added bonus.

“It gave me an insight into what she has been doing for years. Knowing we were able to help someone together was a great feeling.”

Sean had always wanted to join the RNLI, inspired by his mother’s dedication, but work commitments outside the town had made it difficult.

A recent change in employment meant he could finally fulfil that ambition, joining the Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat crew.

He explained: “I’ve always thought about joining the lifeboat crew because of my mum and how much she loved being part of the RNLI. Now, I have the chance to learn new skills, gain valuable experience and give back to the community.”

Outside of his RNLI role, Sean works as a fabricator/welder for Thorburn Group, where he has been employed for more than 10 years. His company has been fully supportive of his decision to volunteer with the RNLI.

Shona has a long history with the RNLI, first joining in 1999 at the age of 22 while working as a lifeguard. Over the years, she served as a crew member on both the D Class and Mersey lifeboats, achieving the significant milestone of becoming a D Class helmsman in 2008.

After stepping back in 2010 due to work commitments and raising her three children, she made her return in 2023, reigniting her passion for life-saving.

Now working as curriculum manager for Post-16 SEND provision at Northumberland Skills, she remains dedicated to both education and the RNLI.

Shona Richardson, inshore lifeboat crew, said: “This was a truly special mother-and-son moment. I couldn’t be prouder of Sean as he follows in my footsteps, volunteering with Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI and dedicating himself to saving lives at sea.”

RNLI connections run deep in the family as Sean’s stepbrother, Jack Laing, was a crew member for over five years and Shona’s daughter, Saskia, was christened on the Berwick lifeboat in 2002.

Kevin Knox, lifeboat operations manager at Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI, said: “Since joining our crew late last year, Sean has demonstrated outstanding dedication to his training.

“Completing the Crew Emergency Procedures course at Poole was a significant achievement, making him safe and ready to respond to service calls – a true testament to his determination and passion for lifesaving.

“March 19 was a particularly special and memorable day. Both Sean and his mum, Shona, responded to their pagers and were selected for the call-out.

“For Shona, being part of the boat crew during her son’s first-ever shout was an incredibly proud moment, filled with emotion. It’s moments like these that beautifully capture the heart and spirit of our crew – dedication, family, and the unwavering commitment to saving lives.”