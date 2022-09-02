Feast for Wilson’s Tales is open to all

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this year, organisers The Wilson’s Tales Project have thrown open its doors to the public.

John Mackay Wilson was editor of the Berwick Advertiser when he began publishing local stories in 1832 and by 1834 he published the first collection as Wilson’s Tales of the Borders, and of Scotland.

The venture’s phenomenal success was said to be a likely factor in his early death in 1835, but the weekly Tales were continued by his widow with new editors for a further five years.

Andrew Ayre, chairman of the Wilson's Tales Project, with a portrait of John Mackay Wilson.

This year, the event will take place at The Maltings Café Bar on Monday, October 3, from 7.30pm.

Project director Andrew Ayre, the MC for the evening, said: “We’re delighted to be back on public view after a Covid-enforced break and we thought it was time to invite all our supporters and the public to come along and enjoy some lively entertainment based on Wilson’s work – together with a feast fit for a pauper.”

A pauper, it should be added, who has just stumbled on a fortune. The Maltings Café Bar team have created a Borders-themed menu inspired by Wilson’s poem Beans and Bacon: The Tale of Toby Toothpick.

The poem will be performed during the dinner, together with a modern retelling of Kate Kennedy – a tale of love, war and wine.

New this year will be the announcement of the winner and shortlisted entries from the Hundred Words Prize Challenge.