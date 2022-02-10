Fears that rising costs of living will have 'devastating' impact on some Northumberland residents

That is the fear of Laura Ratcliffe, energy advice service manager at Citizens Advice Northumberland, after Ofgem announced the energy price cap will rise to a record £1,971 – with around 22 million households nationally seeing annual rises of around £700 from April.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £200 rebate on energy bills, which will have to be paid back, and a £150 reduction in council tax for properties up to Band D.

But Laura revealed: “We have already seen a huge increase in demand over the winter months as people try to manage the steep rise in their bills.

Concerns have been raised about the rising cost of living.

"This latest announcement of the additional energy price cap rise from April is very concerning and will force the majority of households to think carefully about their energy usage; and for those already struggling this rise could be devastating.

"It's important that people understand that the price cap is a cap on the unit price, not the overall bill, so if you use more, you will still be charged more.”

Alnwick District Food Bank has seen an increase in demand of up to 350% since the start of the current pandemic.

And Clive Gibson, chairman of trustees, said: “If anything, we expect that demand to increase as the cost of living crisis bites.”

He added: “We have noticed a slight drop in donations as well which indicates that those who normally donate may well be tightening their own belts.”

Thousands of homes in Northumberland also have a low energy efficiency rating.

Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) show how effective a home is at keeping heat in, with ratings from A – the most efficient – to G – the least.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 59% of homes in Northumberland had an EPC rating of Band D or below in 2020/21 – above the average in England, of 58%.

Separate figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show an estimated 20,640 households in the area experienced fuel poverty in 2019 – the latest statistics available.

Local support services include: Northumberland Communities Together helpline 01670 620015 or email [email protected]; Northumberland Adviceline 0808 278 7944 or www.citizensadvicenorthumberland.org.uk; Citizens Advice Northumberland Energy Project 01670 339749 or email [email protected]

Top Tips:

Avoid hanging washing on radiators or drying in a tumbler - outside is best for drying if possible, or otherwise use a clothes airer.

Always remember to switch off lighting when you leave a room and switch appliances like computers and TVs off standby when not in use.

Use your microwave to reheat food if possible, this is a much quicker and therefore cheaper option than using your oven to do so.

Taking a short shower is less costly than running a bath, and will also save you water costs if you are billed on a meter.

18-21 degrees celsius is a comfortable and safe heating temperature for most living areas; turn down the heating in rooms that you use less often.

Basic draught excluders or even a rolled up blanket can make a big difference in keeping the cold out around draughty doors.

Other important things to remember are:

Ensure you take regular meter readings and submit these to your supplier to ensure that bills are accurate and not estimated (unless you have a functioning smart meter in which case readings will automatically go to your supplier).

A smart meter with in-home display can help you to be more energy aware at home and allow you to consider where you use the most energy and if further savings can be made.