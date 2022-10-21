Plans have been submitted with Northumberland County Council for the change of use of a piece of land adjacent to the N1 Golf Centre for up to 20 plots to be used for the siting of micro holiday cabins in association with the existing business.

However, residents living in the Tranwell Woods estate near the site have raised concerns over the effect the cabins would have on the area. There are more than 30 objections so far.

The site of this planning application covers approximately 0.9 hectares of land and a planning statement by George F. White on behalf of the applicant cites the tourism benefits among the very special circumstances as to why it should be approved.

A picture of signage for the N1 Golf Centre near Morpeth by Google.

But Tranwell resident Sarah Holmes said in her objection: “The proposal would conflict with the purposes of the green belt, therefore encroaching upon the openness of the countryside.

“The site is an open field providing habitat for hares, deer, squirrels, newts, bats and many other wildlife. The proposed development does not improve the area or provide habitat for wildlife.”

She added: “There is no need for additional tourism accommodation in the area as the site is just 50 yards from a very peaceful existing eco-friendly camping and glamping site, which occupies an area of previously developed land.”

Robert Peel said in his objection: “Flooding would also be a factor considering existing conditions (in the area) and the increase in outfall, which would develop as a consequence of the scheme.”

The planning statement says that the applicant would be happy to agree to a management plan and the planting of additional native species in order to provide ecological benefits on site.

It also includes the following: “The development would enable the diversification and expansion of a successful rural business, whilst also improving the tourism offer in the area.

“It is also anticipated that the net additional effect to the surrounding area is anticipated to be 9.5FTE jobs, which is obtained through visitor expenditure, direct employment and the purchasing of supplies/services.