Fears grow for Queen's health after she is placed under medical supervision at Balmoral
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said.
The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM.
A Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
The Queen's close family including the Prince of Wales have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for her health.
Prince Charles and Camilla have travelled to Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side, and Prince William is en route.
Earlier today in the House of Commons, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy debate to tell MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the Royal Family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”
He added: “If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly.”
Prime Minister Liz Truss said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.
“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time".
The nation's longest-reigning monarch has ongoing mobility issues, but looked bright when she met Ms Truss on Tuesday, after former prime minister Boris Johnson tendered his resignation.