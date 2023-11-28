Father Christmas set to spread festive cheer at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth
Santa and Mrs Claus will be tucked away in Sandersons Department Store from noon to 3pm.
The event, free of charge to all attendees, will offer an opportunity for children to meet Santa in person, share their Christmas wishes and capture precious moments with photographs.
Each child visiting will also be offered a small gift as part of the experience.
Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Santa Claus back to Sanderson Arcade this Saturday.
“This event is a highlight of our festive calendar and we are incredibly grateful to Kathryn Kent Independent Estate Agents for their generous sponsorship, enabling us to bring this magical experience to the community.”
It is expected to be busy and those interested in attending are asked to arrive early to avoid any disappointment. There will also be a queue system in place.
Kathryn Kent, founder of Kathryn Kent Independent Estate Agents, said: “I am honoured to support this wonderful event that brings so much joy and excitement to local families.
“Having grown up in Morpeth myself, and now running my estate agency business in the area, I love being able to give back to the town.”
The Salvation Army choir will be performing at Sanderson Arcade on the same day from 10.30am.
In addition, the Mid Northumberland Chorus will be performing around the Christmas tree at the centre the following day (Sunday, December 3) from 1pm onwards. The community choir has around 80 dedicated members.