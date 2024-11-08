A lifestyle clothing and accessories specialist has become the latest retailer to join the line-up at a shopping centre in Morpeth.

Weird Fish, which was founded more than 30 years ago and has over 15 stores nationwide, recently opened at Sanderson Arcade in the former O2 unit.

The company specialises in clothing for men and women including t-shirts, jumpers, coats, knitwear, hoodies, trousers and jeans.

The opening of the store has created five new jobs.

Representatives of Weird Fish outside the new store. From left, Jason Wadsworth, Sam Coleman and Jackie Debenham.

Jason Wadsworth, retail area manager at Weird Fish, said: “We are so excited to open our doors and welcome our first customers right at the start of the busy Christmas shopping season.

“We love the location of the centre and the high footfall that being based in a busy town brings.”

Morpeth shoppers will also be able to benefit from the company’s wide range of accessories – including hats, scarves, gloves, bags, footwear and sunglasses.

Weird Fish is the latest retailer to join the line up at Sanderson Arcade and follows The White Company, Oliver Bonas and The Works, which have all launched shops at the centre this year.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Weird Fish team to the centre and we are sure that our shoppers will enjoy their diverse range of fashion collections.”

Sanderson Arcade will shortly celebrate its 15th anniversary. To keep up-to-date with the news and events at the shopping centre, including details of any further new store openings, go to www.sandersonarcade.co.uk