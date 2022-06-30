Slow fashion advocate Genevieve Devine, whose designs have graced the pages of a host of iconic magazines, unveiled her Pearl Biter collection to leading industry professionals at an exclusive underground launch event in Soho.

Genevieve, from Chatton, intends to return to the North East soon to have her work photographed for the collection’s lookbook.

She said: “It’s been really exciting to showcase my work in such a hauntingly-beautiful, intimate setting; it was the perfect backdrop to my garments that toe the line between fashion pieces and objets d’art.

Genevieve Devine's Pearl Biter collection.

“It’s my debut collection under the Genevieve Devine brand and it explores a subversive and sensually messy take on femininity, making use of discarded clothes that retain secrets and stories; repurposing fabrics and beautiful objects.”

Genevieve, a Central Saint Martin’s MA graduate, developed a love of fashion and design at just three years old and learnt to wind the spool on a sewing machine in the art studio at Dame Allan’s School in Newcastle.

The 28-year-old, who creates sustainable, handmade garments typically from recycled or eco-friendly materials, said: “My heart will always be in the North East, that’s why I’m returning to Newcastle to shoot my lookbook for the collection.

“I owe so much to those who encouraged my creativity and inspired me in childhood, and I’m incredibly grateful for the start I was given by my art teachers at Dame Allan’s Schools, who allowed me to experiment, and challenged me creatively.”

Fashion designer Genevieve Devine.

Principal Will Scott said: “Genevieve is a fantastic example of the many gifted individuals who thrive in our art department, then go on to hone those skills and carve a career from their talents.”

Genevieve has had pieces from her Smoke and Mirrors collection – created as part of her MA work - appear in editions of British and Italian Vogue, Metal, and More or Less magazines, as well as the autumn/winter edition of culture, arts and fashion book Document Journal.