Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick. Picture: Northumberland Estates

A fashion and homeware chain is set to open a new store in Alnwick next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been announced that Next is joining the line-up at Willowburn Retail Park.

Michael O’Driscoll, commercial property investment director, Northumberland Estates, said: “We are delighted to welcome Next to Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick, joining an already impressive lineup of retailers including M&S, Turnbull’s, Starbucks, and B&M.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This exciting new addition underscores our commitment to attracting top-quality local and national brands that enhance the shopping and lifestyle experience for the local community.

“We remain on track to hand over the store for fit-out in summer 2025 and we look forward to seeing it open its doors soon after.”