Fashion and homeware chain Next coming to Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick
It has been announced that Next is joining the line-up at Willowburn Retail Park.
Michael O’Driscoll, commercial property investment director, Northumberland Estates, said: “We are delighted to welcome Next to Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick, joining an already impressive lineup of retailers including M&S, Turnbull’s, Starbucks, and B&M.
“This exciting new addition underscores our commitment to attracting top-quality local and national brands that enhance the shopping and lifestyle experience for the local community.
“We remain on track to hand over the store for fit-out in summer 2025 and we look forward to seeing it open its doors soon after.”