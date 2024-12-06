Fashion and homeware chain Next coming to Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Dec 2024, 14:31 BST
Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick. Picture: Northumberland Estatesplaceholder image
A fashion and homeware chain is set to open a new store in Alnwick next year.

It has been announced that Next is joining the line-up at Willowburn Retail Park.

Michael O’Driscoll, commercial property investment director, Northumberland Estates, said: “We are delighted to welcome Next to Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick, joining an already impressive lineup of retailers including M&S, Turnbull’s, Starbucks, and B&M.

“This exciting new addition underscores our commitment to attracting top-quality local and national brands that enhance the shopping and lifestyle experience for the local community.

“We remain on track to hand over the store for fit-out in summer 2025 and we look forward to seeing it open its doors soon after.”

