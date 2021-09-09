Farne Islands lighthouse gets a makeover with nearly 1000 litres of paint

Repainting of the Longstone lighthouse on the Farne Islands. Pictures: Trinity House

The red and white stripes of the Longstone lighthouse on the Farne Islands are being repainted.

A spokesperson for Trinity House, which is responsible for lighthouse maintenance in the UK, said: “It is a ‘schedule 1’ painting project, which is a total redecoration of the lighthouse exterior.

“On this particular job we will use 927 litres of paint.

Longstone lighthouse. Picture: Trinity House

“There are six people on station, including two rope access operatives, three painters and one Trinity House lighthouse technician.”

Longstone lighthouse was completed in 1826.

Its first keeper was William Darling who moved with his family from the old lighthouse on Brownsman Island.

On September 7, 1838 his daughter Grace spotted the paddlesteamer Forfarshire shipwrecked on nearby Big Harcar. She became a national heroine when news of her part in the subsequent rescue of nine survivors became known.

A painter scales the lighthouse walls. Picture: Trinity House

Tours of the lighthouse are operated by The Golden Gate Boat Trip Company under licence from Trinity House.

The view from the top. Picture: Trinity House