A Farne Islands boat tour company is working to become more accessible for deaf customers.

Billy Shiel’s Boat Trips, offering excursions from Seahouses to the Farne Islands, is in the process of recording its boat skipper commentary and safety announcements in British Sign Language (BSL).

These videos are being uploaded to the new Billy Shiel Farne Islands Boats channel, which can then be accessed by visitors via a QR code prior to boarding the boat.

Debbie Craig, whose husband Michael works as a skipper on the Farne’s Lass boat, came up with the idea after speaking to her sister Helen Barker, who is profoundly deaf.

Helen Barker who is deaf and has a Level 6 BSL qualification, on a Billy Shiel's sunset cruise last year.

Helen, who has the the highest qualification in BSL at a Level 6 and also has studied linguistics, agreed to record the commentary videos for the company.

Debbie said: “Billy and Rachel who own the company said that last year they did have quite a few deaf people go on the trips and they currently have the commentary written out on a crib sheet.

“I was talking to them and I said wouldn't it be a great idea, because I have got a lot of experience with deaf culture and deaf people, to have these BSL videos and they thought it was brilliant.

“When we think about accessibility we often think about wheelchair access, but for my sister she cannot hear what is being said. All of this information about the birds and the wildlife and even the history of the island – deaf people don't have access to that.”

The Farne’s Lass boat.

Debbie and Helen worked together to get the first and most important BSL video uploaded, which was the safety announcement, followed by further commentary videos on topics such as Longstone Lighthouse, and Atlantic grey seals.

Debbie added: "It’s all about them having the exact same information that a hearing person would have. They are paying the same about of money and they shouldn’t really have anything less.

“Ideally everyone in the world would know BSL, because it’s a struggle sometimes just going into a restaurant or a shop and having that instant barrier, so if we can do our bit to overcome that, especially on the safety side of things, we are making a little important change.”