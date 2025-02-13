Farmers Unite's helping hand for Morpeth First School after burst pipe

By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Feb 2025, 13:54 BST
Last month, a group of farmers united in a convoy of tractors and farm vehicles – with the rally ending up at the County Hall site in Morpeth.

Morpeth First School is located opposite County Hall and woodsman Kezz Petronelli-Stone, who co-ordinated the rally with support from others, learned from the school’s headteacher, Nadine Fielding, that it suffered a burst pipe in the recent cold weather.

The flooding water ruined the children’s toys and soft furnishings.

Kezz told her that the Farmers Unite group would have a whip round, then along with farmer Ollie Simpson and Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet minister for inspiring young people at Northumberland County Council, returned a week later with a cheque for more than £1,000.

The Farmers Unite cheque presentation to Morpeth First School.

Farmers Unite’s activities are showing the strength of feeling against the Government’s plans that from April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20%.

