Last month, a group of farmers united in a convoy of tractors and farm vehicles – with the rally ending up at the County Hall site in Morpeth.

Morpeth First School is located opposite County Hall and woodsman Kezz Petronelli-Stone, who co-ordinated the rally with support from others, learned from the school’s headteacher, Nadine Fielding, that it suffered a burst pipe in the recent cold weather.

The flooding water ruined the children’s toys and soft furnishings.

Kezz told her that the Farmers Unite group would have a whip round, then along with farmer Ollie Simpson and Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet minister for inspiring young people at Northumberland County Council, returned a week later with a cheque for more than £1,000.

Farmers Unite’s activities are showing the strength of feeling against the Government’s plans that from April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20%.