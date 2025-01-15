The Northumberland Save The Farmers. Save Our Food. Save Your Future rally was organised by Farmers Unite to show the strength of feeling against the Government’s plans.

The farmers gathered together and then travelled in their tractors and other vehicles to County Hall in Loansdean. Their journey included going through Morpeth town centre.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget announcement in the autumn in relation to removing inheritance tax relief on UK farming businesses sent shock waves around rural communities across the country.

The first £1million of combined business and agricultural assets would continue to attract no inheritance tax. But for assets over £1million, inheritance tax would apply with 50 per cent relief, at an effective rate of 20 per cent.

The Chancellor has said that “only a very small number of agricultural properties” will be affected and “if a farm is owned by two people, you have £3million essentially tax-free”.

However, those opposing the plans say that many more farms will be affected than what the Government claims as they are ‘asset-rich, but cash-poor’.

Farmers Unite started in Hexham in November with a small group of farmers, but has grown since then. Its representatives have met with MPs and MSPs in Scotland.

After arriving at County Hall, there were a number of short speeches to explain the position of the Northumberland farming community and the major negative impact that they believe the change would have on farming families across the county.

Woodsman Kezz Petronelli-Stone, who has been co-ordinating the rally with support from others, said: “It has been a fantastic day for Farmers Unite as there was a great turnout from the farming community and we had amazing support from the public.

“Northumberland is the sixth largest county in the country and we would be among the areas that would be impacted the most. There were about 150 tractors taking part, most of them with two people inside, which shows how much the farming community in Northumberland has come together to raise our concerns against these policies.

“We made a real statement to the Government today.

“I would also like to thank the police officers present on the day. They were brilliant in terms of escorting the convoy and other practicalities.”

