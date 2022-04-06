Farmers’ market all set for Sunday

Simon and Debbie Rutherford.

More than 20 food producers – some from the town, others from Scottish Borders towns and villages and elsewhere in Northumberland – are attending the event .

Starting this Sunday, the market will be held on the second Sunday of every month at Conundrum Farm from 10am to 2pm.

A range of meats, including fish, vegetables, dairy products and drinks will be available, as well as other items such as candles, crafts and flowers.

A farmers’ market that was held at The Maltings ended a decade ago.

The organisers are Simon and Debbie Rutherford, the husband and wife team behind the first micropub in Scotland (Rutherfords) that opened in 2015. They sold it last year.

They now run a large mobile bar and will be trading at the market with their DeliQuescent range of specialist microbatch spirits and cocktails.

Debbie said this market will take place fully indoors, but it is hoped that they will be outdoors or partly outdoors in the future so more stallholders can attend.

She added: “It has come round very quickly to the point where we are now putting the finishing touches in place, and we are all looking forward to the first market.

“The café will be open selling teas, coffees, light bites and bacon rolls.