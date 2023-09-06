News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Farmers in north Northumberland encouraged to build resilience to best cope with external challenges

A financial expert has issued advice to farmers in north Northumberland on how best to cope with things out of their control and make the most of the current opportunities.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

James Heaton, Virgin Money’s Scottish Borders agricultural business manager, has been involved in farming in various capacities since 1984.

There has been plenty of change since then – with recent issues including the impact of the war in Ukraine, recent increases in the bank base rate and the increasing focus on Net Zero.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James said: “Technology is moving rapidly, as it always does when an industry faces challenges, but there will still need to be major changes in how land is farmed in the UK.

James Heaton, Virgin Money’s Scottish Borders agricultural business manager.James Heaton, Virgin Money’s Scottish Borders agricultural business manager.
James Heaton, Virgin Money’s Scottish Borders agricultural business manager.
Most Popular

“There may also be new opportunities to develop alternative income streams either through grant schemes or the sale of carbon credits and for some businesses, this may well become their main focus moving forward.”

To provide guidance, he has mentioned various best practices that he has seen from successful business leaders in his experience.

He said: “They include focusing on what they can control and avoid wasting time and energy worrying about what they cannot, keeping flexible and adapting quickly to changing situations, and getting succession planning right and ensuring the next generation are involved in decision making and business strategy as soon as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In addition, they are investing to improve efficiencies and drive lower costs of production, and know their finances inside out with budgeting, forecasting and ensuring their accounts are prepared in good time.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandVirgin MoneyScottish BordersUkraine