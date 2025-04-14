Farmer George Farr installed as the new High Sheriff of Northumberland

By News Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:24 BST
George Farr was installed as the new High Sheriff of Northumberland at a service held at St Michael and All Angels Church, Ford, on Saturday, April 12.

High Sheriffs are appointed for one year, which normally starts in April following a five-year period of being in nomination.

The office is a royal appointment, made in the Privy Council by the King. It is non-political and unpaid. None of the High Sheriff’s expenses falls on the public purse.

They provide active support within Northumberland for the Royal Family, the judiciary, the police, the prison service and law enforcement agencies in addition to local emergency services, local authorities and all recognised church and faith groups.

From left, Lucia Bridgeman outgoing High Sheriff, Harry Chrisp Under Sheriff, Jane Farr wife of The High Sheriff, The High Sheriff George Farr, Rev Charlotte Osborn of Ford and Etal, His Honour Judge Paul Sloan KC, the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Caroline Pryer. Picture by Alan Hughes.From left, Lucia Bridgeman outgoing High Sheriff, Harry Chrisp Under Sheriff, Jane Farr wife of The High Sheriff, The High Sheriff George Farr, Rev Charlotte Osborn of Ford and Etal, His Honour Judge Paul Sloan KC, the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Caroline Pryer. Picture by Alan Hughes.
From left, Lucia Bridgeman outgoing High Sheriff, Harry Chrisp Under Sheriff, Jane Farr wife of The High Sheriff, The High Sheriff George Farr, Rev Charlotte Osborn of Ford and Etal, His Honour Judge Paul Sloan KC, the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Caroline Pryer. Picture by Alan Hughes.

George lives and farms near Cornhill-on-Tweed and also has other business interests in the rural and hospitality sectors.

He will be supported by his wife, Jane. They have four grown up children.

George said: “It is a tremendous honour to be appointed High Sheriff of Northumberland and I thank the former High Sheriff, Lucia Bridgeman, for all her hard work and dedication to the role.

“I am in a unique position to project the principles of personal freedom of conscience, responsible citizenship and respect for the diversity of the community which lie at the heart of our constitution.”

The Northumberland High Sheriffs also work in collaboration with the Community Foundation to raise money to help youth groups.

George added: “All kinds of organisation are considered which teach their craft while giving our younger citizens new friends and a chance to reach their full potential.”

