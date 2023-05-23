“Charlie was a fantastic and entertaining host. He is an enthusiastic ambassador and fundraiser for us.”

The early evening event was hosted by Charlie Bennett at Middleton North. It was attended by more than 30 guests and Charlie gave an insight into his approach of “common sense farming”, which allows him to have natural and environmental assets working in tandem with farming profitability.

After the walk and talk, the guests were treated to a barbecue.

A total of £550 was raised for The Country Trust, which connects children from areas of high social and economic disadvantage with land that sustains people across the UK through food, farming and countryside experiences.

Charlie Bennett talks about a feature of the farm during the walk.

Charlie said: “It was fantastic to host this ‘walk and talk’ in aid of The Country Trust, which does exceptional work in Northumberland and beyond.”

The land at Middleton North is a mixture of ancient rig and furrow, arable that has been converted to herbal rich leys, mixes for wild birds mixes and wildflowers. In addition, the estate contains a number of small woods, an old railway line and a stretch of the River Wansbeck.

Over the last three years, the team has converted all the arable land as described – planting 15,000 trees and 11kms of hedge. They have also dug 13 ponds.

The Country Trust’s major donor fundraiser and farm discovery co-ordinator, Sue Thompson, said: “We are indebted to the CLA for organising this event, along with supporters Muckle LLP and YoungsRPS.”