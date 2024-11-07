Cragend Farm near Rothbury has been awarded the first of the Green Tourism accolades that can be achieved in the environmental initiative.

It has been awarded a Bronze Green Tourism Award in its first year of assessment.

The farm cannot gain a Gold Award immediately, but has to continue to be assessed for the next three years before it is awarded a Gold Award. However, it is a rigorous process to even achieve a Bronze Award.

As a B&B and self-catering business, as well as a rare breed farm, eco credentials are vital to its way of life. Such accolades also help it to attract more visitors who value eco-conscious choices.

Cragend Farm has received a Bronze Green Tourism Award. Picture by Jim Scott Photography courtesy of Cragend Farm.

“Funding for these awards for small businesses is invaluable as we would not have the resources financially to gain these awards without support from the LVEP, despite doing all the right things to gain the Gold award from the get-go,” said Lou Renwick, who applied for the award.

Destination North East England through Visit Northumberland in the county has been funding this project to give local businesses the chance to show off their green credentials to visitors who come to Northumberland for a holiday.

By adopting sustainable practices, which the awards encourage, businesses can reduce their negative impact on the environment – such as reducing carbon emissions, minimising waste generation and conserving natural resources.

In addition, it may lead to cost savings for businesses in the long run. For example, investing in energy-efficient technologies can reduce utility bills, while reducing waste can lower disposal costs.