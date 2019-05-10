Farewell to Craster lady who spent 92 years in same home

One of Craster’s oldest residents has sadly passed away at the age of 94.

Isabel Scott spent almost all of her life living in the house in which she was born on May 22, 1924, at 7 Whin Hill, Craster.

She went to Dunstan school and then worked at home, both in the house and in the family butcher’s business. In the Second World War, she worked at Howick Scar farm in the mornings she could work for her father in the afternoons.

Her father, George, died when she was 30 and she took over responsibility for the shop. It moved out of the house into the new shop built further down the hill.

Isabel’s life was dominanted too by her family’s membership of the Methodist church. She became a Sunday school teacher and she fulfilled that role for many years. She became assistant organist and was the overseas missions secretary and treasurer.

She baked, she did flower arranging, she painted China, she went to concerts and found great support in the Mothers Union.

She had a wide circle of friends in Craster and they provided a wonderful support group. Isabel gave support to others too. Even in retirement she would go to Seahouses to work in the shop to help nephew Alan and look after family.

She kept remarkably well into old age, helped by a daily walk to Dunstan and back. At 92, she needed full-time care at Summerhill Care Home in Alnwick and the family are very grateful for all they did.