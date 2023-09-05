News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Fancy dress charity walk from Whitley Bay to Tynemouth more than doubles fundraising target

Northumberland management staff from Co-op Funeralcare have raised over £1,000 in a charity coast walk in North Tyneside.
By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Regional managers from the north of England and Scotland donned fun costumes and hiked 7km from St Mary’s lighthouse in Whitley Bay to Tynemouth.

Dressed as Thor, Batman, Kevin Keegan, and others, the group more than doubled its £500 fundraising target.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jane Ross, Co-op regional operations manager, said: “We knew this would be the perfect way to raise money for such a good cause and do something fun at the same time. We certainly turned a few heads.

Regional managers from Co-op Funeralcare prepare to start their 7km charity walk from St Mary’s lighthouse in Whitley Bay. (Photo by John Millard/UNP)Regional managers from Co-op Funeralcare prepare to start their 7km charity walk from St Mary’s lighthouse in Whitley Bay. (Photo by John Millard/UNP)
Regional managers from Co-op Funeralcare prepare to start their 7km charity walk from St Mary’s lighthouse in Whitley Bay. (Photo by John Millard/UNP)
Most Popular

“The day was absolutely fantastic and, to top it off, once we reached Tynemouth a few of us even decided to take a dip in the very cold North Sea.

“The whole thing was such an experience and one to remember.”

The money raised will be donated to Bernardo’s, which has a charity partnership with Co-op.

Related topics:NorthumberlandWhitley BayNorth TynesideScotlandEnglandKevin Keegan