Regional managers from the north of England and Scotland donned fun costumes and hiked 7km from St Mary’s lighthouse in Whitley Bay to Tynemouth.

Dressed as Thor, Batman, Kevin Keegan, and others, the group more than doubled its £500 fundraising target.

Jane Ross, Co-op regional operations manager, said: “We knew this would be the perfect way to raise money for such a good cause and do something fun at the same time. We certainly turned a few heads.

Regional managers from Co-op Funeralcare prepare to start their 7km charity walk from St Mary’s lighthouse in Whitley Bay. (Photo by John Millard/UNP)

“The day was absolutely fantastic and, to top it off, once we reached Tynemouth a few of us even decided to take a dip in the very cold North Sea.

“The whole thing was such an experience and one to remember.”