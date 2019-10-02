Aspiring firefighters are being urged to sign up to a taster day to get an feel for what the job is like.

Three North East fire and rescue services, Tyne and Wear (TWFRS), County Durham and Darlington (CDDFRS), and Northumberland (NFRS), will be holding a number of taster sessions this month for would-be firefighters.

Taking place at fire stations across the services throughout October, the sessions will provide an opportunity for anyone interested in a career as a firefighter to discover what being a firefighter is really like.

The sessions will support a new recruitment drive that all three services will launch next month.

They consist of a presentation that covers all aspects of the job, not just the operational elements such as responding to incidents, but also the prevention and community work.

Participants will have the opportunity to undertake some role-related tests which will help them to understand the physical aspects of the role and firefighters will be on hand to answer their questions.

Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer, TWFRS said: “After recruiting firefighters last year, we are running another recruits course from the pool who also successfully applied in July 2018.

“However, we continue to recruit for the future, and while many aspects of the role of a firefighter have not changed, our wider community work now attracts people to our service who may not have previously considered being a firefighter.

“We are keen to encourage anyone who wants to work for their community, who likes being physically fit and enjoys the camaraderie of working in a team, to apply.”

Paul Hedley, Chief Fire Officer at NFRS said: “By coming along you can meet our crews and ask questions about their experiences which will give you a real feel for the job.”

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, Stuart Errington said: “I would encourage applications from anyone, regardless of your age, gender or your ethnicity, who genuinely wants to make a difference to people of the North East.”