Tomahawk Steakhouse has now officially revealed that its new pub concept is coming to Ponteland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After operator Howard Eggleston said that it was in the offing in an interview with trade publication Propel last month, it has been announced on social media that The Hawk will be opening ‘very soon’.

It also said: “This is an amazing collaboration between Tomahawk and the famous Hawkstone beer from Clarkson’s Farm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomahawk Steakhouse in Ponteland has been closed since the end of May 2023.

Tomahawk Steakhouse in Ponteland will be converted by the same company into The Hawk pub concept. Picture by Google.

Mr Eggleston explained to Propel that The Hawk concept was originally going to be in partnership with Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone beer, but this changed following plans for Clarkson to open his own pub in the Cotswolds.

The Hawk near Ponteland will still serve Clarkson’s beer, but will now be run independently and operate as a Tomahawk Steakhouse with more of a pub offering.

More information has been provided on the www.the-hawk.co.uk website that has been set up, including the following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a laid back atmosphere, the restaurant at The Hawk will be open throughout the day for breakfast, lunch and dinner – serving delicious fresh seasonal dishes made with local produce.

“With a dog-friendly bar inside and outside, you can also visit our festival style garden with teepee and container village.

“Make a night of it and stay over in one of our five unique double rooms complete with superior high design interiors and comfortable beds.”

Mr Eggleston also said in the Propel interview that the Morpeth Tomahawk Steakhouse “is set to re-open this autumn”.