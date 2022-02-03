Family’s relief as injured Morpeth teacher is back in the UK

Jill Dodds pictured during her journey to the UK.

Jill Dodds suffered serious spinal injuries, including a crushed vertebrae, in December when a 20ft high balcony she had been standing on suddenly gave way.

After enough funds were raised in an online appeal, a repatriation team from AALS Medical Services travelled to the hospital in Koh Samui where she was being treated to bring her back to the UK.

This involved two flights to get to London then travelling by ambulance to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, which has one of the country's biggest spinal cord injury units.

Jill Dodds with her mum Susan, sisters Katie and Nicola and Katie’s youngest daughter Isla at Christmas 2019.

Jill’s mother Susan and sister Katie Breeze saw the 47-year-old when she arrived on Sunday and family will next be able to see her when her period of isolation ends under Covid protocols.

Katie said: “Our main feeling is one of relief that she is back in the UK and seeing her being taken off the ambulance meant everything to us.

“We arrived at the hospital about the same time as they did and because it had been over two years since we had seen her in person, we were allowed a hug with Jill – albeit wearing gowns and masks.

“The doctors then explained what will happen next.

“Although the journey back to the UK went very smoothly thanks to the brilliant team from AALS, she had a sore neck from the different movements, but the rest of her body was not too bad.

“Jill is pleased to be back in the UK and her target for being able to come home is March as that is when her dogs from Thailand are due to arrive in the UK.

“She has a sore on her back that is causing her pain and this means she can only be in a wheelchair for a short amount of time because it's too uncomfortable.

“Once that has healed and she is ok being in a wheelchair, she can go back home and come to the hospital for physio sessions as an outpatient.

“In the meantime, she will be able to be propped up in a sitting position in her hospital bed to do some exercises.”

Disaster struck on December 18 when she was with some friends and colleagues at an end-of-term party, leaning on a fence with a friend to take a selfie when it gave way, with both plunging to the ground.

Her friend suffered a broken collarbone, while Jill was rushed to hospital where she had an operation to place metal rods in her spine.

In previous updates, both the family and Jill in a video message have thanked everyone who has donated to the appeal and those who have also organised separate fundraising.

Donations continue to come in to help the teacher’s recovery in the UK and a fundraiser is taking place in Morpeth tomorrow (Friday). A number of local businesses have donated raffle prizes.