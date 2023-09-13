Watch more videos on Shots!

David Laverick, his wife Dawn and their 10-year-old son Alby live in the Red Row area and – taking their dog Fred with them – regularly enjoy walking at the coast, but they were extremely upset after spotting the seal at the weekend.

Dawn said: “The seal had a bungee cable caught around its stomach and it would have endured an absolutely horrendous death.

“Time and time again, people are persistently leaving rubbish and not being mindful of where they are throwing litter and harmful items away.

The dead seal on the beach at Cresswell.

“This is the very reason why Alby wanted to clean and keep our beautiful beaches free of rubbish to try and save our precious wildlife (and ultimately ourselves) and we as a family often clean up what people leave on the beach.