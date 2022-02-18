Family's campaign to ensure no one else goes through the same heartache

Kyle Dilks with his dad Neil and mum Kelly.

Popular Kyle Dilks, a much-loved figure at Cramlington United Football Club, took his own life in October 2020.

And now the family of the 21-year-old are encouraging others – especially young men – to open up about their mental health.

His cousin Holly Horsley and friend Louis Nyas created more than 10,000 beer mats illustrated with messages encouraging people to talk about their struggles rather than suffer in silence and feature a QR code which, if scanned, takes them to help and support available.

Beer mats have been created in memory of Kyle Dilks to raise awareness of mental health.

Now his mother Kelly and brother Corey are pushing on with the campaign to ensure Kyle is not forgotten and make sure no one else has to go through the same heartache.

Kelly said: “It’s about keeping Kyle’s memory alive.

"He was well loved by everybody. He knew so many people. He was really lovable. He would do anything for anyone.

"I used to say he was like the Duracell Bunny, he was a whirlwind and would never stop.

"He was right in the middle of everything.

"He was involved a lot with Cramlington United. He used to play for them but then when he worked away, he would come and watch them at weekends.

"One on occasion, they were having a team talk before the game in the middle of the pitch, and Kyle walked into the middle of the talk, pulled his pants down, then walked off. All the players were in hysterics.

"No one else could have got away with that. It was just the kind of person Kyle was. He was a character.”

The family are raising money to print more of the beer mats to be placed in pubs, restaurants and cafes across the North East and Cumbria, with money raised in the North East going to the If You Care Share Foundation, which has supported the family throughout, and the Samaritans in Cumbria.

Kelly said: "The beer mats were created because lots of young lads sit in pubs and clubs and if they are feeling down they can scan the QR code where they will be offered help.

"It’s to try and get the message across that its okay not to be okay.

"I want to help save a life and stop any mother feeling the way I do.”

On the JustGiving Page, his family said: “There will never be another like Kyle, he was truly one of a kind.

"He had a beautiful spirit like no other, the most gentle soul with the most incredible energy.

"You will forever be in our hearts.”

Cramlington’s Brockwell Seam pub – which recently re-opened after a refurbishment – is among those placing the beer mats on tables.

General manager David Embleton, said: “After Kyle Dilks, who was a regular at the pub, tragically took his own life, his family and friends have made it their mission to raise awareness of the importance of talking about mental health and encourage others not to suffer in silence.

“We’re proud to be able to raise awareness for such an important cause at the same time.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation to the campaign can do so via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/for-kyle-dilks

If U Care Share aims to save lives, support communities, and prevent suicide.

Matthew Smith, founder of If U Care Share, said: “Since the start of the covid pandemic our support teams have seen a 275% increase in the number of calls placed to our suicide prevention and bereavement services.

"This is of a particular concern with the North East having the highest rate of suicide in the country.

"Suicide continues to be the biggest killer of men under 50 and young people under 25, which is why it is so it is important that our services are accessible to all those in need throughout the region.

“We know the devastation that suicide can bring and this was the reason we started If U Care Share, to prevent families feeling as we did when I lost my older brother Dan to suicide in 2005.