The identity of a woman who sadly died following a serious collision in Northumberland has been confirmed.

The family of Catherine Elford has paid tribute to her after she was named by Northumbria Police today (Friday). A male pensioner also died in the incident.

Shortly before 5.50pm on Thursday, November 30, police received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A69 single carriageway between the junctions of Hexham (West) and Haydon Bridge.

It was reported that a grey Mazda 3 had been travelling eastbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with a silver Skoda Fabia that was travelling westbound.

Catherine Elford.

The Skoda is then understood to have collided with a black Land Rover Discovery that was travelling eastbound.

Emergency services attended and discovered that a 68-year-old female passenger from the Skoda, and an 81-year-old male passenger from the Mazda had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man – who has yet to be named – and Catherine, of Haltwhistle, died at the scene.

Catherine’s family has shared a heartfelt tribute to her, which says: “Catherine Elford – a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother who tragically passed away.

“She is survived by her husband, three children and five grandchildren.

“Gone, but never forgotten.”

Both families continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

The drivers from the Skoda and Mazda were taken to hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mazda remains in hospital in a serious, but stable, condition, while the driver of the Skoda has since been discharged.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours.

An investigation was launched by the force’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Officers have already spoken with a number of witnesses. However, they would encourage anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch with police.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.