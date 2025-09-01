The family of a man “loved by all” who died in a collision in Northumberland have paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

At about 11.55pm on Friday, August 22, Northumbria Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision on the B6309 north of Whittonstall.

It was reported that a silver Renault Trafic van had been travelling north exiting the village when, for reasons yet to be established, it left the road before overturning. Emergency services attended.

The driver of the van, who has now been named as 34-year-old Stefan Robson from Hexham, sadly died at the scene.

Stefan Robson.

Stefan’s family continue to receive support from specially-trained officers and today (Monday, September 1) they have shared the following tribute to him.

“As a family, we are completely heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with the loss of Stefan.

“Stefan was certainly the wild child of the family. Always bubbly, joking on and loved by all. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody. He will be sadly missed.”

Officers from the force’s Roads Policing Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Leading the investigation, Sergeant Andy Ferguson, of Northumbria Police, said: “All of our sympathies are with Stefan’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“We will continue to do everything we can to ascertain exactly what happened and to ultimately provide answers for Stefan’s family.”

Sgt Ferguson added: “I would like to thank everyone who has been in touch and supported our enquiries to date.

“If you were in the area at the time and have any CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, please do not delay in contacting us.”

Anyone with information or footage can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the force’s website.

For those unable to make contact in this way, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250822-1300.