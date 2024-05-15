Carl Hind.

The family of a “beloved” father has issued a heartfelt tribute following a fatal collision in Northumberland.

Carl Hind, 50, from the Stocksfield area, died after being involved in a collision with two vehicles earlier this month.

The tribute said he was a “beloved partner, father, son, brother, uncle and friend”.

His family also said: “Carl’s tragic death has left a deep void in the lives of many. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.”

Just before midnight on Sunday, May 5, Northumbria Police received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by two vehicles on the A69 at Haltwhistle, between the junction with the B6322 and Melkridge.

Emergency services attended, but Carl was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was immediately launched by the force’s Roads Policing Unit and it has been on-going since the collision to determine the circumstances.

Sergeant Andy McNally, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Carl’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“A thorough investigation has been underway since this tragedy to establish what happened.

“As part of this, we continue to appeal to anyone who may have information and was in the area at the time to come forward.

“This includes anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.”