Members of the Fakili family pictured by Alan Hughes in the shop in the week before it opened.

A family-run shoe and accessories retailer’s new store in Berwick is now up and running.

Modella, which was previously based at Dalton Park in County Durham, opened the shop at 24 Marygate on October 30.

The Fakili family run the business and they said that they decided to have a store in one of the vacant units in Berwick because they know the town well through family holidays where they stayed at the two Haven caravan parks in the area over the years pre-Covid.

They added: “It’s going really well so far and we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from the people who've come into the store.

“We have shoes for everybody, which are in everybody’s price range, and for the run up to Christmas we have a lot of slippers available.”