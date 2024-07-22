Family proud of young graffiti artist from Morpeth's success and first solo exhibition
Taye Benjamin, known as Terox, is the youngest person to have work exhibited at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art as part of the Gateshead gallery's open submission exhibition.
He has had an interest in art from a young age and shown great talent – and after trying different things, found his main passion in graffiti art.
And people can see the first solo exhibition for Terox at a venue in Newcastle early next month.
His mum, Keri, said: “Taye has painted at festivals and on legal walls, buses etc. He has just completed a mural for the Redcar Contemporary Art Gallery entitled ‘Redcar Rhythm in Blue’ that’s on display until October. He painted a contemporary beach scene taking inspiration from the area.
“He’s been in a TV show with the Jamie Oliver team called Cooking Buddies for CBBC where he skill swaps with Jamie’s son buddy. He teaches Buddy street art and a little break dancing and Buddy teaches him to cook.
“Taye has just finished painting at The Bridge: UK Hip Hop in the North East and was selected for the Baltic car boot fair which he did amazing at. The reception he received was phenomenal, with people saying they had come especially after seeing his work in person or on the news.
“His piece for the exhibition at the Baltic is called ‘bubbles’ – his interpretation of rain clouds after a storm. It’s a smaller version of a piece he finished last year after a big storm left us with no electricity.
“We are super proud of him – he is absolutely dedicated to his art and has the drive of an adult.
“Taye’s first solo exhibition is at BottleWorks in Ouseburn between August 1 and August 6. He will be be displaying large pieces from his ‘Garden Graf’ collection, which is an accumulation of two years work in his garden studio.
“Most of his collection is inspired by weather and the local environment.”
