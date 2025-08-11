A heartbroken family has shared a tribute to their loved one following a fatal collision in Bedlington last month.

Shortly before 3pm on Friday, July 25, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision involving a black and red Talaria electric motorcycle on Moorland Avenue.

The rider of the motorcycle, who can now be named as 19-year-old Fraser Robertson, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Emergency services attended – however despite their best efforts, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Fraser’s family continue to receive support from specially trained officers – and have since shared a tribute to their loved one.

They said: “Fraser was a loving son, grandson, brother, dad and partner. He suddenly passed away on the 25th of July, 2025.

“Even though he was only 19, Fraser still lived his life to the full.

“He will be deeply missed by all.”

Officers from the Force’s Roads Policing Unit continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Sergeant Christopher Herron, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Fraser’s loved ones, and we will continue to support them in any way that we can.

“We’re still keen to hear from any further witnesses to the collision – and especially those who saw the black and red Talaria motorcycle or an orange and white KTM motorcycle in the area.

“Anyone with information, or CCTV and dashcam footage, should get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Witnesses should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website. Alternatively, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250725-0748