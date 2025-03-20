The devastated family of a four-year-old girl who tragically died in a house fire in Northumberland have paid tribute to their ‘smiling star’.

Kiana-Lee Wallace – known as Kiki – died at the scene of a house fire on Kingsley Road in Lynemouth on Monday evening.

A woman in her 20s and a two-year-old girl both received medical treatment before being taken to hospital.

The woman remains in hospital while the young girl has now been discharged.

A tribute by Kiana-Lee’s family states: “We are absolutely broken as a family to have lost our beloved Kiki (Kiana-Lee) in this tragic way.

“She is the biggest smiling star in our lives.”

Kiana-Lee’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers from Northumbria Police, as the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, the senior investigating officer, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Kiana-Lee’s loved ones and friends at this tragic time.

“We would ask that their privacy at this incredibly difficult time is respected as they grieve.”

Det Ch Insp Jenkins added: “Our investigation remains ongoing and we are committed to establishing exactly what happened, and how Kiana-Lee came to pass away.

“Our work at the scene continues and we are still keen to hear from anyone who has information which may help our enquiries.

“We also ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community following such a tragic incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, live chat, via its website or call 101.

Please quote reference number: NP-20250317-1107.